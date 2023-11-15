Terrifier Ending Explained

"Terrifier" is the little slasher series that could. Writer-director Damien Leone harnessed decades of horror movie history to imbue his low-budget breakout with not just heaps of blood and uber-violence, but a subversive sense of whimsy as well. As a result, "Terrifier" remains one of this century's most successful indie horror titles. Its sequel, "Terrifier 2," carved out a success story all its own. In October 2022, that second installment pulled more than $10 million at the domestic box office. For reference, "Terrifier 2" is a two-and-a-half hour long gorefest. That's no chump change for what's arguably the bloodiest slasher movie of the decade.

It all goes back to the original, however, and without "Terrifier," there would be no franchise (including the upcoming Christmas-themed "Terrifier 3"). Damien Leone first conceived of Art the Clown for the 2008 short "The 9th Circle." Art would later appear in one additional short and two anthology segments in both "All Hallows' Eve" and "All Hallows' Eve 2." But "Terrifier" marked the beginning of Art the Clown's leading man status, this time portrayed by actor David Howard Thornton (taking over from the now-retired Mike Giannelli). It was a raucously gruesome ride, an indie darling that effectively metamorphosed into an entire franchise. Here, we'll be taking a look at what the "Terrifier" ending means and its connections to the now-mythic slasher series.