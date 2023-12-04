The Correct Order To Watch The Friday The 13th Movies

The mythology for the long-running "Friday the 13th" film series has been notoriously shabby and amorphous. At the end of Sean Cunningham's 1980 original slasher, it was revealed that Pamela Voorhees (Betsy Palmer) had witnessed her developmentally disabled son Jason drown in Crystal Lake years earlier, largely thanks to the neglect of the boy's randy, sex-distracted counselors. Pamela set about getting madness-inspired spiritual revenge by murdering any new counselors who deigned to have sex at Camp Crystal Lake. Luckily, Pamela was killed before she could commit any more murders than she already did.

In Steve Miner's "Friday the 13th Part 2," however, it was revealed that Jason (Steve Daskewisz and Warrington Gillette) was still alive, living in the woods for decades, presumably unbeknownst to his mother. But Jason, it is revealed, knew his mother was killing people and witnessed the events of the first "Friday." Why, one will immediately ask, didn't Jason reveal himself earlier? And if Jason didn't die, why did Pamela go on a killing spree? It don't make no sense.

From there, the "Friday" movies settled into shabby and serviceable violence delivery systems which ended with fewer teenagers left on the planet than when the films started. The chronology is easy enough to follow, although there are a few side mythologies, including a remake and a crossover special, that should be addressed, as well as — frustratingly — two non-final films with the word "Final" in the title.

It should be noted that the 1987 TV show "Friday the 13th: The Series" isn't connected to the Jason Voorhees slasher movies, nor are Howard R. Cohen's 1981 spoof "Saturday the 14th" and its 1988 sequel "Saturday the 14th Strikes Back."

Here are the canonical "Friday the 13th" movies in order: