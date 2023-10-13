Friday The 13th's Betsy Palmer Invented Her Own Dark Backstory For Mrs. Voorhees

"Friday the 13th" wasn't originally intended to go on to manifest multiple murderous sequels featuring Jason Voorhees as a machete-wielding madman. The famed hockey mask didn't even make it into the films until "Friday the 13th Part III." No, the initial killing spree at Camp Crystal Lake was carried out by Jason's mother, Mrs. Pamela Voorhees, played by the illustrious Betsy Palmer.

Rather famously, Palmer wasn't exactly thrilled initially to be participating in a fairly low-rent horror film surrounded by young, up-and-coming starlets whose acting experience paled in comparison to her rather impressive filmography dating back to the Golden Age of television during the early '50s. The budget for the first "Friday the 13th" didn't really allow for a big marquee name, and Palmer wasn't even the first choice to play the role. Oscar winners Shelley Winters and Estelle Parsons were approached before Palmer eventually accepted the part after getting ahold of the script during a stint on Broadway. Piercing an arrow through Kevin Bacon's neck and getting decapitated by Adrienne King was understandably unappealing for the performer.

Ultimately, fate stepped in and Palmer found herself in need of some quick cash after her car broke down on her way back home to Connecticut. She was paid $10,000 for 10 days of work. As the years passed, Palmer eventually came to embrace her newly found icon status among the ravenous fanbase that would line up for her autograph at various horror conventions where she would greet attendees (myself included) with a warm, motherly hug.

Being the consummate professional she was, Palmer also created a complete backstory for Pamela Voorhees to help bring a little more weight to the character and elevate Victor Miller's screenplay that she once described as a "piece of sh*t."