5 Reasons Why Terrifer 3 Killed It At The Box Office

In what might be the craziest box office story of the year, Bloody Disgusting and Cineverse's "Terrifer 3" has triumphed against all odds, becoming the number one movie in the country. Just a few weeks ago, this would have been unthinkable, if not laughable. But this is no laughing matter as Damien Leone's ultra-gory, underrated slasher film has cemented Art the Clown as a modern slasher icon, while becoming instantly profitable for all involved.

"Terrifier 3" opened to an estimated $18.3 million over the weekend, easily taking the top spot on the charts. That means it made more in one weekend than "Terrifier 2" ($15 million) did during its entire run in 2022. What's more, the film only played on 2,514 screens, far less than the 3,000 or more we typically see for a number one film. That means it had a stellar per-screen average north of $7,000. Less than two weeks ago, estimates had the latest installment in the "Terrifier" franchise taking in closer to $8 million opening weekend. That proved to be hilariously conservative. Leone's bloody Christmas-set killing spree is perhaps the most unlikely number one movie of the 2020s so far. To say that this is surprising would be an understatement.

So, what went so right for this independently produced slasher? Why is this such a big deal? What events transpired to pave the way for this film to succeed on such a grand scale? We're going to go over the biggest reasons why "Terrifier 3" killed it at the box office. Let's dig in.