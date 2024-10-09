Before Terrifier, Art The Clown Haunted A Low-Budget Horror Movie You Probably Never Saw

The slasher remains one of horror's most popular subgenres. Still, so many of those projects are one-and-done films, ultra-low-budget stuff that doesn't break through, or reboots/retoolings of old favorites. We're often stuck with more "Halloween" or more "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," to cite a couple of recent examples. Or we're left to hope for the rarity that was "In a Violent Nature," which has a real shot at turning its protagonist, Johnny, into a new genre staple. All of this to say, it's tough to create a new icon in the slasher realm.

Unquestionably, though, if one new icon has emerged in recent years, it is Art the Clown from the "Terrifier" series.

Originally played by Mike Giannelli and made famous by David Howard Thornton, Art has transcended the films he's been a part of. In the aftermath of the surprise success of 2022's "Terrifier 2," the killer clown became a staple in horror. From Halloween costumes to untold amounts of merch with Art's face on it, we're looking at a true-blue modern slasher star. But this didn't happen overnight, and the character's journey from inception to where he is now is unconventional to say the least.

Art's first feature-length cinematic foray was back in 2013, with the clown taking center stage in the horror anthology film "All Hallows' Eve." Marking the feature directorial debut of Damien Leone, this is the first time audiences had the chance to see what Art was capable of, but it would be nearly a decade before fame caught up to Leone's creation. With "Terrifier 3" just around the corner, it's worth looking back at Art's low-budget on-screen origins.