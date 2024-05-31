This Year's Most Disturbing Horror Movie Reshot Its Entire First Four Weeks [Exclusive]

The slasher film on everyone's lips this summer is Chris Nash's "In A Violent Nature," a film I called "deliciously disgusting but you can't help but cheer" in my review out of the Overlook Film Festival. Instead of following a group of unsuspecting young adults trying to survive, "In A Violent Nature" follows the killer, showing audiences what goes on between the hacking and slashing.

In a recent interview, I asked Nash why he elected to follow a slasher in the woods as opposed to a slasher in the suburbs or in the confines of a sorority house, and he explained it was a matter of practicality. "Well, for it being my first feature and trying to get something together, there's just the logistical aspect of, if we're out in the woods, woods are everywhere," he explained. He did say that he'd be interested in seeing what this approach would look like in a more "hustle and bustle" setting, but laughed thinking about what a logistical nightmare it would be to pull off. And Nash knows a thing or two about logistical nightmares, considering a huge chunk of "In A Violent Nature" needed to be re-shot. Well, "I didn't have to re-shoot it, I coerced my producers into allowing me to reshoot it," Nash clarified.

Shannon Hanmer, Peter Kuplowsky, and Casey Walker served as producers on the film, and Nash said it was difficult to even approach them about doing re-shoots despite the director considering them some of his best friends. "It was so difficult that first four weeks of principal photography, that we ended up reshooting," he said. "It was a huge ordeal for us."

But why did he have to reshoot after almost a month of filming?