In A Violent Nature Is Reportedly Making Audiences Sick – But Is It Really That Brutal?

Unlike big-budget blockbusters that often depend on famous faces or explosive (and expensive) set pieces to draw audiences into the theater, the horror genre has been thriving for decades with no-name actors, shoestring budgets, and still pulling in huge profits thanks to a quality idea that audiences want to see. If the characters in the film are more than likely not going to make it to the end credits, there's no need to shell out the dough for a household name when they're just going to be killed off.

Fortunately, horror films also frequently inspire unprovoked reactions from audiences that work better than any marketing campaign ever could. A24 struck gold when audience members were reportedly fainting during preview screenings of "Talk to Me," which certainly helped skyrocket the film's popularity and contributed to it becoming the production company's highest-grossing horror film, ever, even surpassing Ari Aster's "Hereditary."

IFC Films and Shudder have now been given a similar gift with their arthouse slasher gorefest "In A Violent Nature" reportedly making audiences gasp and even vomit. Audio that was secretly recorded during the Chicago Critics Film Fest screening allegedly captured folks being extremely freaked out, and reports of someone being so disgusted by the film that they couldn't hold it down and threw up in the middle of the film. But considering that horror movies using over-the-top audience reactions as a form of promotion is one of the oldest tricks in the book, not everyone is buying it. Is "In a Violent Nature" (our review here) as brutal as this footage implies, or is this just some old-school carny promotional manipulation?