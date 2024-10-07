Can You Watch Terrifier 3 Without Seeing The Other Films? The Director Has An Answer [Exclusive]
I'm going to level with you: I've never seen any of the "Terrifier" movies, largely because I am a huge wimp and they seem really scary. Let's say you're braver than I am, though, and you want to check out "Terrifier 3," the Christmas-themed installment and third movie in the ongoing franchise. Do you have to watch the first two "Terrifier" films to fully understand the entire endeavor? The answer is a little more complicated than you might think.
/Film's own Jacob Hall spoke to the franchise's writer and director Damian Leone, its star David Howard Thornton (who plays Art the Clown), and wrestler-actor Chris Jericho (who reprises his role as Burke from "Terrifier 2" in the third movie) before "Terrifier 3" premiered at Fantastic Fest, and Leone clarified that you should watch the first two movies. When Hall asked if Leone would encourage people to see the first two, Leone was quite clear ... and revealed something about the process behind the franchise. "No, especially you could probably get away with not seeing 'Terrifier 1,' but I would highly recommend you see 'Terrifier 2,'" Leone replied, noting that the second movie is incredibly important to the franchise's trajectory. "And that was when I had the opportunity after two was successful to sit down with Hollywood Studios because they were all interested in the formula. What did you do? How did you do this with so little money to make this, why are people liking this?"
Damian Leone says that Terrifier 2 is essential viewing if you want to see Terrifier 3
According to Damian Leone, studios wanted him to make some big changes for "Terrifier 3" — in that they wanted to revamp it and cast most of what he did in "Terrifier 2" aside. "And some of them really wanted to make 'Terrifier 3,' but they wanted to sort of reboot it," Leone revealed. "And kind of ignore what I did with part two and make it more accessible for a mainstream audience. And I just knew that that was the wrong decision. And I knew that we set up something special with part two and characters that are really important to this franchise, and we couldn't just neglect them and start over. There's a bigger board at play here and characters that I want to flesh out. So it is important that you see part two."
So, there you have it — you do have to watch "Terrifier 2," at the very least, if you want to fully understand what Leone wanted to do with "Terrifier 3." Leone has been pretty open about the fact that he used "Terrifier 2" to develop Lauren LaVera's "final girl" Sienna Shaw, so if you want to follow her journey as he intended, go check out "Terrifier 2."
What is the Terrifier franchise about — and are you bold enough to watch it?
The title should give the game away a little bit, but the gist of the "Terrifier" franchise is as follows: Art the Clown, played by David Howard Thornton in the three "Terrifier" movies so far, terrorizes the fictional Miles County, New York, while Sienna Shaw tries to figure out how to defeat him once and for all. (The character of Art the Clown" also appears in the movies "The 9th Circle," the 2011 version of "Terrifier," and "All Hallows' Eve," all of which were directed by Damian Leone, but in those movies the evil clown was portrayed by Mike Giannelli.) The movies also center one of Art's surviving victims, Vicky Hayes (Samantha Scaffidi), as well as Art's horrifying sidekick of sorts The Little Pale Girl (Amelie McLain).
Before watching any of the "Terrifier" movies, you should know they're extremely gory — in fact, a screening of "Terrifier 3" in the United Kingdom led to multiple walkouts and one person actually vomiting in the theater. If you dare, you can check out "Terrifier 3" when it reaches theaters on October 11, 2024, but listen to Leone and watch the first two movies (or, again, at the bare minimum, "Terrifier 2") beforehand.