Can You Watch Terrifier 3 Without Seeing The Other Films? The Director Has An Answer [Exclusive]

I'm going to level with you: I've never seen any of the "Terrifier" movies, largely because I am a huge wimp and they seem really scary. Let's say you're braver than I am, though, and you want to check out "Terrifier 3," the Christmas-themed installment and third movie in the ongoing franchise. Do you have to watch the first two "Terrifier" films to fully understand the entire endeavor? The answer is a little more complicated than you might think.

/Film's own Jacob Hall spoke to the franchise's writer and director Damian Leone, its star David Howard Thornton (who plays Art the Clown), and wrestler-actor Chris Jericho (who reprises his role as Burke from "Terrifier 2" in the third movie) before "Terrifier 3" premiered at Fantastic Fest, and Leone clarified that you should watch the first two movies. When Hall asked if Leone would encourage people to see the first two, Leone was quite clear ... and revealed something about the process behind the franchise. "No, especially you could probably get away with not seeing 'Terrifier 1,' but I would highly recommend you see 'Terrifier 2,'" Leone replied, noting that the second movie is incredibly important to the franchise's trajectory. "And that was when I had the opportunity after two was successful to sit down with Hollywood Studios because they were all interested in the formula. What did you do? How did you do this with so little money to make this, why are people liking this?"