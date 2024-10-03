Terrifier 3's Opening Scene Is Already Causing Walkouts – And Yes, It Absolutely Is That Disturbing
The film hasn't even officially hit theaters yet, but "Terrifier 3" is already drumming up a fair amount of buzz as the bloodiest horror event of the year. Emerging slasher icon Art the Clown is back in director Damien Leone's sequel to 2022's surprise breakout hit sequel "Terrifier 2." This time, Art is rampaging at Christmastime and, if you thought that the spirit of the season would tone things down a bit, you were mistaken. At the recent U.K. premiere of the film, several people walked out of the screening, and at least one person threw up.
According to a report from LADbible, nine people walked out of the screening during the opening scene alone. Representatives for the film later confirmed that there were 11 total walkouts, in addition to the person who puked. Leone, taking to Twitter, addressed the situation saying, "I did personally witness some crazy stuff at this UK screening!"
These are not the first reports of the film's over-the-top gore. Actor David Howard Thornton, who portrays Art the Clown, was nearly sick over one scene he had to film for "Terrifer 3." Leone said at the time that "we just filmed one of the most insanely horrific scenes of the 'Terrifier' franchise." Thornton later added, "This was the first kill that almost made me vom. That's a first."
Those are the people making the movie. For certain audience members, the sheer amount of gore in an unrated slasher such as this is going to come as a surprise. Without getting into spoilers, we can confirm that the opening minutes of the film are rather disturbing. Hardened fans of horror — and this franchise in particular — are likely anticipating that. Casual viewers need to be prepared for what they're about to get into.
"If you thought Art the Clown's reign of terror in part two was extreme, you haven't seen anything yet," Leone previously warned. That's why the director avoided making the sequel with a major Hollywood studio after the success of "Terrifier 2." He wanted to keep the franchise as gory as possible. That's clearly not for everyone.
Terrifier 3 is so gory it comes with a warning
The latest entry in the series sees Art the Clown unleashing another round of chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County on Christmas Eve. Aside from Thornton, other returning cast members include Lauren LaVera as Sienna, Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria Heyes, Elliot Fullam as Jonathan Shaw, and Chris Jericho as Burke. Though not as long as "Terrifier 2," the third installment still runs just over two hours, which is on the long side for a slasher film.
The official "Terrifier 3" social media accounts recently posted an in-theater message that reads, "Warning! This film contains extreme violence and excessive gore. If you are feeling unwell, please find a member of staff. Staff trained in first aid are on site." Those involved in making and distributing the film are doing their best to prepare audiences for what's to come, which is not for the faint of heart.
To that end, the reviews for the film have been largely positive while also highlighting the extreme levels of gore. /Film's Jacob Hall gave "Terrifier 3" a 7 out of 10 review out of Fantastic Fest while also cautioning, "It's the gore that will test most viewers, fascinating some and sickening others." Hall also called it "one of the nastiest horror movies ever made."
The walk outs are only going to further encourage the intended audience for this film. As "Terrifier 2" proved, that audience is surprisingly large. At the same time, anyone who is merely curious as to what all of the fuss is about, these warnings should be taken seriously. It is just a movie, but it's one that is designed to test the limits of what viewers can endure.
"Terrifier 3" opens in theaters on October 11, 2024.