Terrifier 3's Opening Scene Is Already Causing Walkouts – And Yes, It Absolutely Is That Disturbing

The film hasn't even officially hit theaters yet, but "Terrifier 3" is already drumming up a fair amount of buzz as the bloodiest horror event of the year. Emerging slasher icon Art the Clown is back in director Damien Leone's sequel to 2022's surprise breakout hit sequel "Terrifier 2." This time, Art is rampaging at Christmastime and, if you thought that the spirit of the season would tone things down a bit, you were mistaken. At the recent U.K. premiere of the film, several people walked out of the screening, and at least one person threw up.

According to a report from LADbible, nine people walked out of the screening during the opening scene alone. Representatives for the film later confirmed that there were 11 total walkouts, in addition to the person who puked. Leone, taking to Twitter, addressed the situation saying, "I did personally witness some crazy stuff at this UK screening!"

These are not the first reports of the film's over-the-top gore. Actor David Howard Thornton, who portrays Art the Clown, was nearly sick over one scene he had to film for "Terrifer 3." Leone said at the time that "we just filmed one of the most insanely horrific scenes of the 'Terrifier' franchise." Thornton later added, "This was the first kill that almost made me vom. That's a first."

Those are the people making the movie. For certain audience members, the sheer amount of gore in an unrated slasher such as this is going to come as a surprise. Without getting into spoilers, we can confirm that the opening minutes of the film are rather disturbing. Hardened fans of horror — and this franchise in particular — are likely anticipating that. Casual viewers need to be prepared for what they're about to get into.

"If you thought Art the Clown's reign of terror in part two was extreme, you haven't seen anything yet," Leone previously warned. That's why the director avoided making the sequel with a major Hollywood studio after the success of "Terrifier 2." He wanted to keep the franchise as gory as possible. That's clearly not for everyone.