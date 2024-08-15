Art The Clown Will Slaughter For Over Two Hours Again In Terrifier 3

I'll admit it: I am Art the Clown-pilled. The "Terrifier" films aren't the most sophisticated of horror movies — they're pretty cheap and some of the acting is a bit stiff — but gosh, I kinda love 'em. I'm especially fond of "Terrifier 2," a mega-sequel that more or less fixes every problem I had with the first movie (you can read my "Terrifer 2" review right here). In addition to being extremely gory, "Terrifier 2" is also extremely long, especially for a slasher movie. It clocks in at a whopping 138 minutes! For reference, the first film runs a much more respectable 85 minutes.

With that in mind, you might be wondering about the "Terrifier 3" runtime. Will the next bloody tale of Art the Clown follow in the lengthy footsteps of "Terrifier 2"? Earlier this week, "Terrifier" franchise director Damien Leone took to Twitter (or X, as losers call it) to tease the runtime of the new movie. "Can't confirm the official run time for Terrifier 3 just yet but I can confirm it is shorter than part 2," Leone wrote. "Who's happy it's shorter and who wishes it was 5 hours long?"

Now, we finally have confirmation on the "Terrifier 3" runtime, and Leone wasn't kidding: the movie is shorter than "Terrifier 2." However it's still pretty damn long.