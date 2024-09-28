11 Things About The Terrifier Series That Make No Sense

If you haven't seen the "Terrifier" movies, all you might know about its signature killer, Art the Clown (usually played by David Howard Thornton), is that he's yet another use of the coulrophobia trope in horror movies. From Stephen King's "It" to "Killer Klowns From Outer Space" and "Clownhouse," there's a long tradition of using clowns for horror (we even have a list of some of the best creepy clown movies you've probably never seen).

Art, however, is not just another maniac in greasepaint. His saga is much more complicated and far less straightforward than that of many other slasher killers. Indeed, his movies frequently employ a sort of dream logic, the result of writer-director Damien Leone being a huge fan of David Lynch.

So when we talk about things that don't necessarily make sense in the "Terrifier" saga, it's more a case of them not making sense in any real-world way. Art isn't quite bound by our conventional rules of reality, and after throwing a few things at the metaphorical wall to see what stuck, Leone is now in a place where he has mapped out the saga and kept some revelations deliberately withheld for now. It's possible that some aspects of the existing films will make more sense later on, but for now, here our some of our biggest questions, along with the best attempts at answering them within the surreal world that they operate.