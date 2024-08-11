From Art To Pennywise, Ranking The 11 Scariest Clowns In Horror

Why are we so afraid of clowns? If you ask my sister, it's because a clown once popped a balloon in her face. His name was Macaroni, and he used to entertain families at a diner near where we grew up, and she was so afraid of him that if we were eating there, and she realized it was a Tuesday night (aka Family Night), she would burst into tears. And she's not alone. During the craziness of the 2016 election, the country was gripped by creepy-clown fever, with sightings of sinister roadside clowns reported all across America.



Professor Andrew McConnell Stott credits the scary clown to Charles Dickens, who edited the memoirs of a real-life British jester named Grimaldi. Dickens explicitly tied the many tragedies of Grimaldi's life — alcoholism, poverty, chronic pain — to his willingness to debase himself for an audience. Ever since, Stott told Smithsonian Magazine, we've understood the clown as someone whose ability to make others laugh is tied to their own pain. "It becomes impossible to disassociate the character from the actor," Stott said.

When clowns show up in horror, then, we find ourselves caught between their silly appearance and the darkness we imagine coursing underneath the costume. Clowns feel familiar, yet unknowable, capable of doing absolutely anything for a laugh ... evil things, even.

Warning: This article contains many references to clowns. Clowns that stalk, clowns that kill, clowns that decapitate. Clowns that do a whole lot worse. Readers with coulrophobia, proceed at your own risk.