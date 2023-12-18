Star Wars' Laughably Horrible Attempt At Making A Fake Luke Skywalker Head

In Irvin Kershner's 1980 sci-fi epic "The Empire Strikes Back," the Rebel hero Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) travels to a distant planet called Dagobah to hone his nascent mental powers with the gnome-like sage Yoda (Frank Oz). During his training, Luke learns about the Force, the godlike spiritual energy that binds the universe together. He learns to better move objects with his mind, and also to see vaguely into the future. Yoda warns Luke that directing one's Force-inspired powers toward violence and selfish desires can lead one toward the Dark Side, a corrupting, demonic facet of the Force that encourages evil.

As a demonstration of the Dark Side, Luke has a vision in a cave. He sees a ghostly imprint of Darth Vader (David Prowse), the fascist warlock who killed one of Luke's old friends. Luke has a slow-motion duel with the masked Vader, and, in a fit of murderous anger, severs Darth Vader's head. He looks down at the mask. Without warning, it blasts open. Instead of seeing Darth Vader's face inside, however, Luke sees his own dead eyes looking up at him. He was Darth Vader. The worst evil, Luke finds, is the evil coming from within him. It's a chilling nightmare sequence in a sci-fi action picture that's already bleak and downbeat.

To achieve the effect of Luke Skywalker's severed head, as one might guess, Hamill merely poked his own head through a hole in an artificial dirt floor and pushed his face up against the blasted-open Darth Vader mask. It would, one might assume, be the most logical way to film a severed head.

Hamill revealed on Twitter in 2016, however, that an early version of the scene involved a rubber head, and not Hamill's own.

The rubber head looked quite bad.