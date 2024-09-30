How much do you really need to know about a slasher series before jumping in? After all, in the typical "Friday the 13th" or 'Halloween" sequel, it's pretty easy to get acclimated. The killer is back, there are a whole new bunch of potential victims, yadda yadda yadda. That may be true of many horror franchises, especially the longer they get, but it is definitely not true of the relatively short-running "Terrifier" franchise.

There aren't just two movies to recap, but two movies with radically different plot dynamics, two short films, and an anthology feature that incorporates the shorts while adding new material. As the story progresses, murderous mime Art the Clown goes from lowly henchman to full-on antichrist status, and can it possibly be true that he'll face off against the real Santa Claus next time around?

Strap yourself in for a look back at the movie series specifically named to sound like a roller-coaster ride, and take in the only recap you need before "Terrifier 3" arrives in theaters.