Terrifier 3 Teaser Reveals Art's New Partner In Crime

If there's one thing Art the Clown doesn't need, it's a partner in crime. The maniacal, seemingly indestructible harlequin has now slashed and hacked his way across two short films and three features, delighting in the complete and utter decimation of his victims. The only trouble Art has yet encountered came in the form of Lauren LaVera's Sienna Shaw, the final girl from 2022's "Terrifier 2," who managed to decapitate Art during the film's finale.

But while Sienna was the only victim from the "Terrifier" series who's yet managed to overpower Art, she wasn't the first final girl in Damien Leone's brutal slasher saga. 2016's "Terrifier" saw Art wipe out a whole group of friends, leaving only Victoria Heyes (Samantha Scaffidi) alive at the end of his horrific rampage. After being attacked with a cat o' nine tails then hit with a truck, the poor girl somehow survives, even after Art begins devouring her face (there's a reason the "Terrifier" series is too brutal for even some seasoned horror fans).

Victoria re-appeared briefly in "Terrifier 2" in a mid-credit scene that saw her giving birth to Art's decapitated head, suggesting the killer clown was set to continue his murderous exploits even after being killed by Sienna. Now, The "Terrifier 3" teaser trailer, in which Art the Clown delights in making a bloody snow angel, reveals that Victoria will return once again for Leone's threequel, and this time she looks set to play a much bigger role.