Art The Clown Makes A Bloody Snow Angel In The Terrifier 3 Trailer

What's more terrifying than an invincible homicidal clown running amok on Halloween? How about an invincible homicidal clown ruining the most wonderful time of the yea? That's exactly what we're going to get with the upcoming "Terrifier 3," which now has its first full trailer.

In 2022, "Terrifier 2" proved too brutal for even some seasoned horror fans, with reports of audience members vomiting and fainting at screenings. The movie was dubbed a "MegaSlasher" by horror aficionado Mike Flanagan, and established its central antagonist, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), as somewhat of an up-and-coming slasher star. The film's big selling point was the fact that it was an unapologetic gore-fest, more savage than anything Hollywood would dare put out. That helped propel the movie to $15.7 million at the global box office — which, on a $250,000 budget, wasn't half bad.

So it was no surprise that a threequel was quickly greenlit, with writer/director Damien Leone promising to go even further with this next installment. How could he possibly top the infamous Allie death scene from "Terrifier 2" in this follow-up? Well, that remains to be seen, but a "Terrifier 3" teaser that emerged in late 2023 showed Art beginning his next rampage by decimating an entire family on Christmas morn. Now, we've been given our first real look at the movie via a new trailer, and it seems Leone might just follow through on his promise of an even bloodier "Terrifier" film.