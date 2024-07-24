Art The Clown Makes A Bloody Snow Angel In The Terrifier 3 Trailer
What's more terrifying than an invincible homicidal clown running amok on Halloween? How about an invincible homicidal clown ruining the most wonderful time of the yea? That's exactly what we're going to get with the upcoming "Terrifier 3," which now has its first full trailer.
In 2022, "Terrifier 2" proved too brutal for even some seasoned horror fans, with reports of audience members vomiting and fainting at screenings. The movie was dubbed a "MegaSlasher" by horror aficionado Mike Flanagan, and established its central antagonist, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), as somewhat of an up-and-coming slasher star. The film's big selling point was the fact that it was an unapologetic gore-fest, more savage than anything Hollywood would dare put out. That helped propel the movie to $15.7 million at the global box office — which, on a $250,000 budget, wasn't half bad.
So it was no surprise that a threequel was quickly greenlit, with writer/director Damien Leone promising to go even further with this next installment. How could he possibly top the infamous Allie death scene from "Terrifier 2" in this follow-up? Well, that remains to be seen, but a "Terrifier 3" teaser that emerged in late 2023 showed Art beginning his next rampage by decimating an entire family on Christmas morn. Now, we've been given our first real look at the movie via a new trailer, and it seems Leone might just follow through on his promise of an even bloodier "Terrifier" film.
Terrifier 3 looks bloody
This trailer is very much a teaser — it's low on story and has no dialogue, but gosh, it has plenty of style. Visually, I love the moody atmosphere on display here. Director Damien Leone and cinematographer George Steuber have really upped their game in regards to how this movie looks. There's a grungy, grainy quality that lends to the grindhouse atmosphere of the entire endeavour, and I think that's neat.
Footage-wise, we see everyone's favorite new slasher Art the clown dressed up like Santa and going about his bloody business at Christmastime. He even stops to make a snow angel in blood — which I guess makes it a blood angel instead of a snow angel. Art is clearly up to his old tricks again, proving that you just can't stop Art the Clown — like all good slashers, he keeps coming back, again and again and again. I'll admit that I didn't love the first "Terrifier," but I was a big fan of the sequel, and I think "Terrifer 3" looks even better. I'm genuinely excited for this thing. All that said, I hope the next trailer is a little longer — I need more than a minute, that's all I'm saying. Anyway, Leone has gone on record saying his new movie is inspired by titles such as "Black Christmas," "Bad Santa," and the "Tales From the Crypt" episode "And All Through the House." Leone also stated that the new movie is plenty gory, even saying that compared to the last film, "Terrifier 3" is "certainly is way more relentless and gory, that's for sure."
In "Terrifier 3," "Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve." David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera, Samantha Scaffidi, Elliott Fullam, Daniel Roebuck, Antonella Rose, Krsy Fox, Clint Howard, Jon Abrahams, Chris Jericho, and Jason Patric star in the movie, which hits theaters on October 11, 2024.