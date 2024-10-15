Terrifier 4 Could Be Last Art The Clown Movie

Much like with "Terrifier 2" and its horrific final scene, the end of "Terrifier 3" is a cliffhanger. After Sienna (Lauren LaVera) fails to kill Art during the climax, the clown is seen waiting for a bus looking defeated, before he honks his horn, signaling that the mayhem is about to recommence. There's also no post-credits scene in "Terrifier 3," so unlike with the previous film, we're not treated to any horrific sequences of Art's severed head being birthed by his former victims. Meanwhile, Sienna is left without her magical sword — the only weapon with the power to defeat Art, while the film overall reveals that the clown himself is carrying out his bloody rampages as the result of being controlled by an evil force that ultimately aims to inhabit Sienna's body.

These revelations all tie into Leone's attempt to expand the lore of the "Terrifier" universe, which began with the second installment and takes on an even more significant role in the threequel. But when it comes to the fourth installment, not only will Damien Leone be faced with the task of somehow topping the all-out depravity of "Terrifier 3", he'll also have to decide whether he can keep coming up with ways for Art to escape death at Sienna's hands and continue his homicidal mission.

We already know that "Terrifier 4" is in the works, and whatever direction Leone decides to take, it seems this could be the last outing for Art the Clown. Speaking to Variety, Leone remained somewhat cryptic about the next film in the series, but he did let slip that it could be the final "Terrifier" film:

"There is no definitive answer at this time regarding how many more films I will make before concluding the 'Terrifier' saga. Personally, I can't see it going further than one or two more films, but only time will tell. For now, all I can say with certainty is that I know how it ends, and it will be epic."

While the story remains a mystery, then, it seems Art could possibly be bidding audiences farewell with his next outing. In a separate Variety interview, Leone added, "The idea I'm toying with in my head would probably be in some regards the most experimental, so I can't dive into it too much. Some really, really crazy things will happen in the next one." Surely the craziest thing would be to end Art's story just as he's starting to gain traction?