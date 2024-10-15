Terrifier 4 Could Be Last Art The Clown Movie
You might think Damien Leone would run out of ways to depict bodies being absolutely eviscerated. But the director has proven with "Terrifier 3," one of the nastiest horror movies ever made, that his mind is an endless font of murderous ingenuity. The threequel treats audiences to a cornucopia of bloody viscera, depicting Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton)'s latest homicidal rampage in such stark detail that "Terrifier 3" reportedly had people fleeing the theater and even throwing up during its opening scene.
Whatever you think of such unmitigated violence, the fact that Leone managed to accomplish his goal of topping the barbarity of "Terrifier 2" is, in its own way, impressive. The director has spoken about setting out to make slasher movies that Hollywood studios would never produce, and the fact he's managed to top each film in the "Terrifier" saga with subsequent entries and make a surprising amount at the box office in the process is surely deserving of praise.
What's more, Leone and Thornton have together managed to establish a slasher killer for this generation, with Art the Clown fast becoming a horror movie icon as the "Terrifier" films draw more and more attention with each release. Thornton himself contributed to Art's pop culture appeal by infusing his murderous antics with a dark sense of humor, depicting a sort of depraved mime who delights in every piece of flesh he pulls from his helpless victims and silently cracking up at the grim tableaux he creates. But it seems his next outing might be his last, which makes exactly no sense considering the character's growing appeal.
Damien Leone is planning to wrap up the Terrifier franchise
Much like with "Terrifier 2" and its horrific final scene, the end of "Terrifier 3" is a cliffhanger. After Sienna (Lauren LaVera) fails to kill Art during the climax, the clown is seen waiting for a bus looking defeated, before he honks his horn, signaling that the mayhem is about to recommence. There's also no post-credits scene in "Terrifier 3," so unlike with the previous film, we're not treated to any horrific sequences of Art's severed head being birthed by his former victims. Meanwhile, Sienna is left without her magical sword — the only weapon with the power to defeat Art, while the film overall reveals that the clown himself is carrying out his bloody rampages as the result of being controlled by an evil force that ultimately aims to inhabit Sienna's body.
These revelations all tie into Leone's attempt to expand the lore of the "Terrifier" universe, which began with the second installment and takes on an even more significant role in the threequel. But when it comes to the fourth installment, not only will Damien Leone be faced with the task of somehow topping the all-out depravity of "Terrifier 3", he'll also have to decide whether he can keep coming up with ways for Art to escape death at Sienna's hands and continue his homicidal mission.
We already know that "Terrifier 4" is in the works, and whatever direction Leone decides to take, it seems this could be the last outing for Art the Clown. Speaking to Variety, Leone remained somewhat cryptic about the next film in the series, but he did let slip that it could be the final "Terrifier" film:
"There is no definitive answer at this time regarding how many more films I will make before concluding the 'Terrifier' saga. Personally, I can't see it going further than one or two more films, but only time will tell. For now, all I can say with certainty is that I know how it ends, and it will be epic."
While the story remains a mystery, then, it seems Art could possibly be bidding audiences farewell with his next outing. In a separate Variety interview, Leone added, "The idea I'm toying with in my head would probably be in some regards the most experimental, so I can't dive into it too much. Some really, really crazy things will happen in the next one." Surely the craziest thing would be to end Art's story just as he's starting to gain traction?
Will Terrifier 4 really be the final movie in the series?
When the "Terrifier" universe began, it was as part of Damien Leone's short films, with the director going on to give Art the Clown the feature treatment with 2016's "Terrifier." That was also the first film where David Howard Thornton portrayed the murderous clown, accompanying the character's horrific acts with exaggerated movements and twisted showmanship, all while Art remained silent throughout.
Thornton's performance is surely one of the reasons Art has gained the notoriety he has in recent years, and the actor is likely looking for other projects in the wake of the "Terrifier" series' success. He has already expressed his desire to play Joker in James Gunn's burgeoning DC Universe, and he'll surely be getting more offers now that "Terrifier 3" has slaughtered all competition at the box office. As will others involved in the franchise, with Leone and Lauren LaVera sure to be making the most of the "Terrifier 3"-induced career bump.
All of which is to say that by the time "Terrifier 4" does materialize, it might well be a good time to wrap up the saga for all those involved, as the cast and crew hopefully go on to bigger projects. It will be interesting to see what else Leone can do beyond shocking us into a stress-induced stupor with all-out violence, and Thornton's post-"Terrifier" career should be equally intriguing to watch. Whether "Terrifier 4" or "Terrifier 5" ends up being the final installment in the franchise remains to be seen, however. If the next one makes even more money, it seems unlikely Cineverse would want the profits to stop flowing. But then, the director set out to do the opposite of what Hollywood wanted in the first place, so in a way, it might be a fitting end for Art the Clown to leave some blood-soaked money on the table.