Does Terrifier 3 Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
Spooky season is upon us and that means we've got some brand new horror movies hitting theaters. For the first time in what feels like a long while, genre fans have a new slasher icon to grace the silver green semi-regularly in the form of Art the Clown, who is back for a new round of rampage in "Terrifier 3." Over the last decade, Damien Leone's killer clown has had a slow but sure rise to fame in the horror world. Now he's returning for his most high-profile killing spree yet — one that is already causing people to make a break for the exit in theaters. The question for viewers is: does that killing spree end when the credits roll? Or is there more to this one?
We know that Leone already has plans for "Terrifier 4." That shouldn't come as a surprise as once a horror icon is born, it's almost impossible to kill them. So, one might wonder if "Terrifier 3" has a post-credits scene or something of the like to help tee up the ball for what comes next. We're here to give you the answers you crave in spoiler-free fashion. Seriously, there will be no spoilers here. Only essential information to help set up your moviegoing experience. Let's get into it.
Does Terrifier 3 have any credits scenes?
Right up top, no, "Terrifier 3" does not have a traditional credits scene of any kind. There are, however, select double feature screenings of "Terrifier 2" and "Terrifier 3" only on October 10 at AMC that will feature Ice Nine Kills' new music video "A Work of Art" during the credits. Outside of that, there's nothing to stick around for at the majority of screenings. This runs in stark contrast to 2022's "Terrifier 2," which featured a very important (and very gross) credits scene that helped tee up this year's sequel. In this case though, it's credits and out.
For those who are considering checking this one out in theaters, Leone has confirmed that viewers should at least see "Terrifier 2" beforehand. For anyone who needs to catch up, the film is streaming on Screambox and VOD. It is also widely available on Blu-ray via Amazon for you physical media folks out there. As for what to expect this time around? Art the Clown is getting bloody at Christmastime! The film's synopsis reads as follows:
Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) is set to unleash another round of chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve.
Beyond Thornton as Art, the cast includes returning actors Lauren LaVera (Sienna), Samantha Scaffidi (Victoria Heyes), Elliot Fullam (Jonathan Shaw), and Chris Jericho (Burke). Several newcomers have joined in on the fun as well, including makeup effects legend Tom Savini, Jason Patric ("The Lost Boys") and Daniel Roebuck ("Final Destination") as Santa Claus.
"Terrifier 3" hits theaters on October 11, 2024.