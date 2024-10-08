Does Terrifier 3 Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

Spooky season is upon us and that means we've got some brand new horror movies hitting theaters. For the first time in what feels like a long while, genre fans have a new slasher icon to grace the silver green semi-regularly in the form of Art the Clown, who is back for a new round of rampage in "Terrifier 3." Over the last decade, Damien Leone's killer clown has had a slow but sure rise to fame in the horror world. Now he's returning for his most high-profile killing spree yet — one that is already causing people to make a break for the exit in theaters. The question for viewers is: does that killing spree end when the credits roll? Or is there more to this one?

We know that Leone already has plans for "Terrifier 4." That shouldn't come as a surprise as once a horror icon is born, it's almost impossible to kill them. So, one might wonder if "Terrifier 3" has a post-credits scene or something of the like to help tee up the ball for what comes next. We're here to give you the answers you crave in spoiler-free fashion. Seriously, there will be no spoilers here. Only essential information to help set up your moviegoing experience. Let's get into it.