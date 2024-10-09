A Horror Movie Icon Wants To Play The Joker In James Gunn's DC Universe – And He's Perfect

When "Terrifier 2" arrived in 2022, it signaled the arrival of a new horror star. Though Art the Clown, the homicidal harlequin at the center of the film, had already appeared in a couple short films and 2016's "Terrifier," it wasn't until the sequel arrived and gained notoriety for its sheer barbarity that Art began to truly permeate pop culture. Now, with "Terrifier 3" set to debut having already caused walkouts during its opening scene, it looks as though Art is well on his way to becoming this generation's slasher superstar.

Much of the cultural caché accumulated by this particular slasher killer is down to actor David Howard Thornton, the man who has played Art since the character's solo film debut in 2016. After landing the gig due to some nasty improv during his audition, Thornton went on to define Art as a voiceless, unstoppable killing machine with a grim sense of humor that turned him into a sort of homicidal Charlie Chaplin figure. Art's depraved antics across the "Terrifier" movies are made somehow even more upsetting due to the character's cheeky trickster energy, with the unhinged clown clearly delighting in every bit of viscera he manages to extract from his victims.

When "Terrifier 3" hits, propelled by word-of-mouth surrounding its sickening opening scene, no doubt Thornton's star will continue to rise. Which, for the actor, is a good thing, as it seems he harbors lofty ambitions to one day bring his uniquely macabre sense of humor to the burgeoning DC Universe by playing Batman's greatest foe, The Joker.