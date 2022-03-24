The Batman Meets The Joker In Deleted Scene Revealed By Matt Reeves

Well, there you have it folks: Our first good look at Barry Keoghan's Clown Prince of Crime — the Joker himself! After yet another insufferable series of riddles through the AR website rataalada.com, Warner Bros. has released the full deleted scene from Matt Reeves' "The Batman" featuring Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader talking to Joker at Arkham Asylum.

To get there, it's going to take some clever detective work worthy of Batman himself. You see, if you go to the Rata Alada, you'll be asked to play a sadistic game of riddles, with the order being randomized for each user. One of them goes "Once you've been set up, it hits you at the end. Straight on," the other "It's not a joke, but sometimes you need to shout it twice to really mean it," and lastly "To wit: a wild card in the truest sense."

You get endless guesses, with amusing responses when you get it wrong. If you really struggle with one riddle, the website gives you a chance to answer another, but you must answer all three to get the deleted scene.

(The answers, if you really want to be spoiled, are, in order: Punchline, Ha, and Joker.)

When you answer correctly, you get a link to the deleted scene, which you can watch in its entirety below.