The Batman Cinematographer Greig Fraser On Why THAT Character's Face Was Hidden

That's right, we have a new Joker in town! In the final minutes of "The Batman," Riddler is lamenting his defeat while in Arkham, and he starts talking to another inmate who introduces himself as a friend. That inmate's name: Albert Einstein — I mean, random unnamed inmate played by Barry Keoghan, who is clearly the Joker.

The scene is short, and we don't even see Joker's face that well, so if you're not paying attention you might even mistake him for Two Face, but there is no mistaking that maniacal laugh. Of course, having our third Joker in just six years may be overkill, but just because you show people the clown, doesn't mean you have to make it all about him. In a recent interview, Matt Reeves explained that he was not trying to do an end credits scene like Marvel that would tease the next film. Instead, Reeves said his idea was to say, "Hey, look, if you think that trouble is going to go away in Gotham, you can forget it. It's already here. And it's already delicious."

This is all well and good, but why the secrecy? It is one thing to want to surprise audiences and not reveal Keoghan's casting on the press tour, and another is to barely show half the guy's face in the film. Speaking with The Wrap, cinematographer Greig Fraser was rather coy about revealing much about the scene. He did echo Reeves' sentiment of wanting to just add some flavor to Gotham City and show that this is a place full of villains.