Terrifier's Art The Clown Actor Got The Gig After A Nasty Bit Of Improv

Art the Clown is fast-becoming a new slasher icon. Though he's yet to star in a truly massive box office hit, his blood-drenched exploits in "Terrifier 2" went a long way towards building his reputation as the slasher killer of the modern age. Damien Leone, the creator of the franchise and director of the first two installments, has made a name for himself by going further than any Hollywood horror and depicting scenes of such utter depravity that audiences have reportedly struggled not to pass out.

2016's "Terrifier" went largely unnoticed, but is infamous among some horror fans for a scene in which one victim is strung upside down and essentially, shall we say, divided in two in a particularly unfortunate manner. "Terrifier 2" then arrived in 2022 with just as much, if not more ultra-violence, and proved to be almost too brutal for even seasoned horror fans. Despite the film's astonishing level of abject savagery, it managed to finally gain Leone and the franchise some recognition, making $15.7 million on a $250,000 budget and leading to some wider cultural influence, including an Art the Clown cameo in Pete Davidson's Peacock series "Bupkis." Now, with "Terrifier 3" on the horizon, Leone and his unhinged harlequin look poised to truly break into the mainstream.

But to say all of this is down to Leone's insistence on depicting full-on, unadulterated mega-gore would be doing Art the Clown himself a disservice. Specifically, it would be selling short the efforts of the man behind the makeup, David Howard Thornton, whose tricksterish yet sinister performance as Art in both "Terrifier" and its sequel has helped establish the character as one of the most oddly compelling slasher figures of modern times. For Leone, that potential was there from the moment Howard Thornton auditioned.