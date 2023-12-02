Art The Clown Almost Got Shot By Real Cops During The Making Of Terrifier

Creator/director of the "Terrifier" series, Damien Leone originally developed Art the Clown as one of many ghoulish antagonists for the short films "The 9th Circle" (2008) and "Terrifier" (2011). The blood-thirsty antagonist, who was inspired by iconic horror killers, then took center stage in 2013's "All Hallows' Eve," wherein two kids and their babysitter discover an unmarked VHS tape that showcased the homicidal clown's gruesome deeds. But it wasn't until 2016 that David Howard Thornton took over the role from the original Art actor, Mike Gianelli, for the first official "Terrifier" movie.

In the film, Art wreaks havoc on Halloween night as he hunts down Tara Heyes (Jenna Kanell) and her sister Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi). Unfortunately, as /Film's Chris Evangelista put it in his "Terrifier 2" review, the first official installment in the "Terrifier" canon was "little more than a plotless, storyless, valueless excuse to showcase gore and not much else." The second movie caused a significant stir in 2022 for its extreme gore and vastly improved story and characters, setting the stage for the upcoming "Terrifier 3." But back in 2016, Leone was seemingly focused solely on making the most graphic butchery he could, resulting in an infamous hacksaw scene that even the most hardened horror fan struggled to sit through.

While "Terrifier" wasn't as well realized a film as its sequel, the makeshift visual effects, most of which were crafted by Leone himself, were undeniably impressive. But it seems one of the biggest issues with shooting a low-budget independent slasher and using practical visual effects is that you will frequently upset unwitting members of the public — as was the case with both "Terrifier" and its sequel. The scariest part, however, is that one of these instances almost resulted in some very real violence.