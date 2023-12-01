Here's How Terrifier Star David Howard Thornton Transforms Into Art The Clown

Before he became known as the sicko behind the "Terrifier" franchise, writer, director, and editor, Damien Leone was just a 12-year-old kid studying documentaries about the "Thriller" music video and legendary makeup artist Tom Savini. As Leone told Dread Central, "Those two VHSes were the first time I ever saw makeup artists creating monsters and zombies." He says he watched the behind-the-scenes footage around age eight, and was teaching himself to emulate them by age 12. Decades later, he ended up responsible for the makeup behind one of the creepiest monster designs in recent horror history: Art the Clown.

Seemingly immortal serial killing clown Art first slashed his way into fans' hearts back in the 2013 anthology "All Hallows' Eve," but his first headlining (and head-chopping) act came in 2016's "Terrifier." Actor David Howard Thornton has played Art in each of the "Terrifier" films (Mike Giannelli originated the role in "All Hallows' Eve"), including in last year's surprise blockbuster "Terrifier 2" and in the series' upcoming third installment.

Thornton goes through an arduous process each time he sits down in the makeup chair to become the killer clown, and told Smash or Trash that in the early days, the makeup process began in the late afternoon and sometimes took over four hours. Though there's no indication that Thornton went Method with his role (or had clown-haunted dreams, like Bill Skarsgård reported after working on "IT"), he did admit that weeks worth of night shoots resulted in a weird sleep schedule.