An Animatronic (And Expensive) Art The Clown Is Hitting Stores, Just In Time For Halloween

Writer/director Damien Leone's "Terrifier" duology is about to become a fully-fledged trilogy this October, when "Terrifier 3" will be unleashed into theaters. On paper, three indie horror movies doesn't feel like the backbone of a huge franchise, but the "Terrifier" series, its characters, and iconography have caught on in a big way. To be fair, the vicious and mysterious killer at the center of the saga, Art the Clown, has appeared in a few more films than just the main "Terrifier" trilogy, as his first appearance was in the "Terrifier" short from 2011, leading to a feature-length role in Leone's Halloween anthology "All Hallows' Eve" from 2013.

So when you add all of that up, the creepy, disconcertingly buoyant murderous clown has been around for over a decade now, allowing a plethora of "Terrifier" t-shirts, posters, action figures, and other merchandise to pop up over the years. It certainly doesn't hurt that 2022's "Terrifier 2" was one of the biggest success stories in horror films ever, with the movie grossing $15.7 million on a $250,000 budget.

In every way, "Terrifier" and Art is a hot property, which helps explain the latest bit of merchandise to come out of Art's nightmare world: a life-size (over 6.5 foot tall) animatronic replica of Art himself, complete with costume and accessories. As with so many premium Halloween decorations these days, Art comes to life via motion sensor, moving about while a selection of eerie sounds and screams play from within (given Art's relentless commitment to being mute, there are no catchphrases or the like he'd spit out — Art's all about 'show, don't tell!'). Although the decoration will be released in time for both Halloween and "Terrifier 3," you're gonna need a chunk of change to hire this clown for your spooky party.