5 Reasons Why The Final Reckoning Was A Win For Mission: Impossible At The Box Office

It was a big weekend at the box office, to put things mildly. Memorial Day is often an important time for Hollywood, with last year's double bill of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" and "The Garfield Movie" having served as a rare disappointment for the holiday frame. Fortunately, this year's festivities rebounded in a big, bad way in no small part thanks to the efforts of one Mr. Tom Cruise.

Though it had to settle for second place behind Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" ($145.5 million), director Christopher McQuarrie's "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" opened to an estimated $64 million domestically. Once the Monday holiday is factored in, that number is expected to grow much closer to $80 million, representing a new high mark for the long-running franchise. The previous opening record was set by 2018's "Fallout" ($61.2 million), which went on to earn $786.6 million globally.

That's very good news for Paramount, seeing the budget for this movie is said to have ballooned as high as $400 million, making it one of the most expensive films ever made. That means it's almost impossible for this movie to profit in theaters alone, but there's still plenty of good news here for the franchise overall. For one, "Final Reckoning" pulled in an outstanding $127 million overseas for a $204.5 million global start. It's also now part of a record Memorial Day weekend, with all of the movies expected to bring in north of $325 million, collectively.

So, what went right here? How did Cruise's eighth go-around as IMF agent Ethan Hunt manage to hang in against such stuff competition? Can this movie overcome its hulking budget in the long run? We're going to take a deeper look at the film's early success at the box office and how it is, all things considered, an encouraging result. Let's get into it.