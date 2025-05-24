The Worst Mission: Impossible Movie Was A Crucial Box Office Hit For Tom Cruise

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"I was so scared I was sweating. I couldn't even watch the monitor when we shot it." Those are the words of renowned action director John Woo reflecting on working with Tom Cruise in 2000's "Mission: Impossible 2." Specifically, Cruise's death-defying rock climbing stunt. It speaks volumes about the far-reaching nature of this franchise after all these years, and Cruise's star power, that this scene is so easy to recall despite being in what is broadly considered to be a bad movie.

While certain corners of the internet have offered a reappraisal of this movie in recent years, it's by far the worst-reviewed "Mission: Impossible" movie to date, ranking as the only "Rotten" entry in the series on Rotten Tomatoes. Yet, it was also a huge hit, almost despite itself. It would also become arguably one of the most important movies in Cruise's illustrious career, in retrospect, given what happened with this franchise in the years that followed.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Mission: Impossible 2" in honor of its 25th anniversary. This article is also being published on the same weekend that "The Final Reckoning" is hitting theaters. We'll go over how it came to be, where it went wrong, how it became a massive hit anyhow, what happened in the aftermath of its release, why its success became very useful for Cruise, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?

