Tom Cruise Was Injured While Filming Mission: Impossible 2's Scariest Stunt

John Woo's 2000 film "Mission: Impossible 2" is handily the worst film in the "Mission: Impossible" film series. Its drama is turgid and unconvincing, the romance between Tom Cruise and Thandiwe Newton is only briefly convincing, and the villain, played by Dougray Scott, is generic to the point of being noncorporeal. Woo's ordinarily vivacious and balletic gun violence is supplanted by instantly-dated, "You Wouldn't Steal a Handbag"-style hyper-edited violence, something that feels like a remnant of a now-forgotten era of MTV. The film tried to turn Ethan Hunt from a steely company man into a flippant, sexy, American James Bond. It didn't really work.

The most memorable part of the movie is, like in most of the "Mission: Impossible" movies, the stunts that Cruise performed himself. Woo's film opens with super-spy Ethan Hunt (Cruise) enjoying a rare vacation by himself. He is seen rock climbing on the various rock faces found in Dead Horse Point State Park in Moab, Utah. Because Ethan Hunt — and, to an extent, Tom Cruise — is addicted to danger, he is making the climbs sans ropes, free solo. Cruise insisted on doing the climbing himself, as he was going through a rock climbing phase at the time. There was no safety net constructed for the Moab scenes, although Cruise was equipped with a safety harness.

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, though, Cruise revealed that he had an injury while shooting that sequence. While making a particularly daring leap from one rock face to the next, "high to low," as he said, he revealed that he landed on a broken foot, injured in another personal incident. This was in addition to tearing his shoulder, an injury he has talked about in the past. He also almost got stabbed in the eye during the shoot. "Mission: Impossible 2" was hell on Cruise's body.