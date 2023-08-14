One Mission: Impossible 2 Stunt Could've Cost Tom Cruise His Eye

There are breathtaking stunts throughout the "Mission: Impossible" series, like when Tom Cruise rides a motorcycle off a cliff or climbs the Burj Khalifa, but "Mission: Impossible 2" — considered the weakest despite having the most subversive visuals — includes a memorable stunt on a much smaller scale. It's far more intimate but incredibly visceral.

On a sandy beach with the background of crashing waves, the hot-tempered villain Ambrose and Ethan Hunt engage in hand-to-hand combat. In the midst of their slamming punches and leaping kicks, Ambrose sneakily pulls out a knife. In a behind-the-scenes video, director John Woo describes Ambrose's combative approach as "evil" and "dirty." Woo came up with the choreography where "he jumps up in the air and lands on Tom and this knife almost cuts his face, and also pretty close to his eye." However, Tom Cruise — always committed to making the audience's moviegoing experience as thrilling as possible — wanted to raise the stakes.

According to Woo, Cruise suggested putting the real knife "just right into my eye." Woo was afraid of his star potentially getting hurt and kept trying to find other ways to shoot the effect, but Cruise — the enduring daredevil — did not want to play it safe and insisted on performing the stunt: "But he's so stubborn, you know. He said, 'No, no, no. This one's right in the eyes.'" Cruise persisted that it would be more scary this way. Since Cruise wouldn't take no for an answer, it was just a matter of figuring out how to pull the moment off.