Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Review: Tom Cruise Tries To Save The World In This Messy, Intense Sequel

Few modern blockbuster franchises have been as thrilling as "Mission: Impossible." What began as an excellent summer thriller with Brian De Palma's crackerjack "Mission: Impossible" in 1996 evolved into something bigger with each subsequent sequel. Over time, the series became a seemingly unstoppable machine buoyed by the presence of Tom Cruise, a preternatural performer willing to risk life and limb for our entertainment. The "Mission" films weren't just action-adventures — they were stunt showcases, where Cruise, as superspy Ethan Hunt, would continually do his own dangerous stunt work. The results spoke for themselves: in an era where big studio movies have become awash in digital artifice, the "Mission: Impossible" movies were doing something real. Tom Cruise wasn't safe on some studio set in front of a greenscreen, damn it! He was really hanging off the tallest building in the world!

I am an unabashed fan of this series, and I maintain that every entry has something worthwhile, even John Woo's unjustly maligned "Mission: Impossible 2." That said, not all "Mission: Impossible" movies are created equal, and while franchise mainstay Christopher McQuarrie has been a great driving force of the last several films, what goes up must eventually come down. While the McQuarrie-directed films "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation" and "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" are two of the best entries the series has to offer, McQuarrie's "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning" was something of a miscalculation. The film was originally called "Dead Reckoning Part One," but an unexpected underwhelming reception forced everyone involved to go back to the drawing board. As such, this latest entry isn't called "Dead Reckoning Part Two," but rather "The Final Reckoning," a title that suggests this could be the end of the road for Ethan Hunt and his team.

New title or not, "The Final Reckoning" is still very much the second half of the "Dead Reckoning" story, and that's unfortunate. Up until now, the "Mission" films have been able to more or less stand on their own. Sure, characters would return, but the stories functioned independently. "The Final Reckoning," in sharp contrast, has to contend with everything from the previous movie — and beyond. This hurts the film in ways I don't think anyone anticipated, as almost the entire first hour of "The Final Reckoning" is devoted to clunky, confusing exposition, as dialogue and footage speed-runs us through playing a game of catch-up. Don't remember what happened in "Dead Reckoning" and haven't had time to rewatch it? Not to worry! "The Final Reckoning" will remind you ad nauseum.