Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning's Most Emotional Moment Raises All Kinds Of Questions

For those of us sad to see Ilsa gone, I don't doubt that many will consider her death to be the next in a long, dispiriting line of women being "fridged" in media. If you're unaware, fridging is when a character — almost always a woman — dies or endures violence to motivate the male hero's story, stripping the woman of her agency, her humanity, and her autonomy. On some level, I can see how some could put Ilsa's death on that line, but I'm not so sure I agree.

Yes, Ethan Hunt is the protagonist of the "Mission: Impossible" series, but Ilsa has never been an appendage to Ethan. In every film she appears, she has her own motivations for doing what she does, sometimes running in direct opposition to Ethan's goals. That's even true in "Dead Reckoning Part One," as the MI6 contacts she still has have been tipping her off because now that she has the autonomy to do so because she's disavowed.

Her death is on her terms. She chooses to take on Gabriel, as she has so many foes before her, but it just so happens that she doesn't make it out this time. Practically, had she killed the villain halfway through the movie, that would be the most unsatisfying story ever told. The fight can either end in two ways: she gets the better of him but he escapes, or she doesn't make it.

I'm also hesitant to call this fridging because her death also doesn't hang over the movie as so many fridged women do. Ethan has never been starved for motivation. After Ilsa dies, he continues to barrel forward with the mission already set in place. He doesn't even have time to reflect on it. No one understands the risks of this world more than Ethan Hunt.