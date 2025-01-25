Why The Wicked Sequel Removed 'Part Two' From Its Title

When it was first announced that Jon M. Chu, the director behind movies like "Crazy Rich Asians" and "In the Heights," would adapt Stephen Schwartz's hit Broadway musical "Wicked," news broke shortly thereafter that the movie would be split into two parts. On some level, it does make sense to split "Wicked" in half, giving it a cinematic two-act structure that mimics the stage version. With all of that said the movies were originally called "Wicked: Part One" and "Wicked: Part Two," and Part One soared into theaters in November 2024, crushing the box office and earning rave reviews from critics. Then, in December of that year, Chu revealed (to Variety, among other outlets) that the second part of the epic film will actually be called "Wicked: For Good," taking its title from an earnest duet sung by Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo) and her best friend turned political enemy Glinda the Good Witch (Ariana Grande-Butera) in the show's second act.

So why the change? As Chu told Variety in early January of 2025, "For Good" is just ... a better title. "Who wants a movie called 'Wicked: Part Two'?" Chu rhetorically asked the outlet on the red carpet for the National Board of Review awards. "On the script, it always said, 'For Good,' and so it was just a point of like, 'Do we really want to call this "Part Two"?' And nobody wants that."

He explained, "I mean, that's the destination. 'For Good,' we know, is like, 'Where are we going with this movie? Let's finish this thing,'" Chu continued. All right, then!