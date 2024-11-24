Wicked Breaks Box Office Records With Massive $164 Million Global Opening Weekend

The pre-Thanksgiving weekend box office potentially just scored its biggest haul in 11 years, thanks to the combined powers of Broadway musical adaptation "Wicked" and swords 'n' sandals sequel "Gladiator II." Of course, in every group project there's one person who does most of the heavy lifting, and in this case it's "Wicked." The "Wizard of Oz" prequel grossed an estimated $114 million domestically, easily landing the No. 1 spot, while "Gladiator II" has opened in second place with $55.5 million.

There have been a spate of high-profile musical box office bombs over the last five years, including "Cats," "West Side Story," and "Wicked" director Jon M. Chu's last musical outing, "In the Heights." In an extreme reversal of fortunes for Chu, "Wicked" has scored the biggest box office opening weekend ever for a Broadway feature adaptation, both domestically and globally. Overseas ticket sales of approximately $50.2 million (per Deadline), bring its worldwide debut total to $164.2 million, leaving the record previously set by "Les Miserables" ($103 million) in its dust.

The marketing strategy for "Wicked," like most movie musicals these days, was to hide the "musical" aspect of the movie as much as possible, in order to trick musical-wary mainstream audiences into seeing it. Perhaps people were fine with that trickery, or perhaps the opening weekend was simply dominated by existing fans, because "Wicked" earned an excellent A grade from CinemaScore exit polling. That's the third A grade in a row for Chu, following "In the Heights" and "Crazy Rich Asians," and it pairs nicely with the "Certified Fresh" 90% score for "Wicked" on Rotten Tomatoes. (Read /Film's review here.)