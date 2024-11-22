In The Showdown Between Wicked And Gladiator 2, There Is One Clear Winner

There are a few flashes of freshness in Ridley Scott's "Gladiator 2" — the Colosseum is filled with shark-infested waters in a big action set-piece, and Denzel Washington is clearly having a blast in a key supporting role — but an incredible percentage of the runtime involves rehashing beats from the first film, only with new characters. This familiarity in plotting may be Scott's way of warning audiences about the dangers of history repeating itself if we don't learn from our mistakes, but as a viewing experience, it feels like a drag. There's very little life in "Gladiator 2." Paul Mescal is a fine actor (maybe even a great one), but the script hangs him out to dry; he's mostly stuck doing a Russell Crowe impression, but doesn't have enough freedom to ever make this character stand out.

"Wicked," meanwhile, absolutely flies by despite having a longer runtime. This movie had so much stacked against it: The marketing campaign is so widespread that it's become obnoxious, the trailers weren't great, and splitting the film in two seemed like an eye-rolling decision. But it turns out adapting "Wicked" into two movies was actually a smart decision, and director Jon M. Chu knocked it out of the park with "Part 1." Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are both fantastic in the lead roles, there's a vibrancy to the relationships that feels human and relatable, and despite the climactic "Defying Gravity" number admittedly being drenched in CG wonkiness, the music is so spectacular that it makes up for it.

