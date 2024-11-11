Gladiator II Review: A Scene-Stealing Denzel Washington Keeps Ridley Scott's Sequel In Fighting Shape

Set 16 years after the events of "Gladiator," "Gladiator II" unfolds by sticking almost religiously to the formula of the first film: a man loses someone he loves, gets sold into slavery, thirsts for revenge against Rome, and becomes a popular gladiator. The man is Lucius, a character who appeared as a child in the first film, played by Spencer Treat Clark. Here he's played by Paul Mescal, who is watchable enough in the role, even though the character turns out to be kind of a dud. Lucius' true identity is treated as something of a secret for the first half of the film, but I don't consider it a spoiler to reveal here since every piece of marketing, including trailers, have already given this away. Lucius is of royal blood, but when he was a child, his mother Lucilla (Connie Nielsen, returning from the first film) sent him away to keep him safe. Lucius then built a brand new life for himself and even got married, but during a thrilling opening battle sequence, Lucius looks on in horror as his warrior wife is killed at the order of Roman General Acacius (Pedro Pascal). Taken prisoner, Lucius plots revenge against Acacius.

But Acacius isn't the big villain Lucius imagines him to be. For one thing, this general is tired of Rome's bloody wars. And he despises Geta (Joseph Quinn) and Caracalla (Fred Hechinger), a pair of twin twinks who rule Rome as co-emperors. The twin emperors have run the empire into the ground, and Acacius dreams of a better world for Rome and all its people. Lucius, meanwhile, has been forced to become a gladiator after being purchased by Macrinus, a gladiator promoter played to the hilt by Denzel Washington. It would be incorrect to say we undervalue Denzel Washington — he's a consummate box office draw, multiple Oscar winner, and one of our best living actors. And yet, time and time again, Washington will show up and deliver a performance that knocks me on my ass, as if I somehow forgot how damn good he is. It's always a treat to watch him work, and he's clearly having the time of his life in "Gladiator II." This is both a blessing and a curse: Washington is so enjoyable that the movie sags whenever he's not on screen. I like Paul Mescal, and he's perfectly fine here — but Lucius is somehow the least-interesting character in a movie built around him.

At first, Washington's Macrinus seems like little more than a supporting player; a rebooted version of the helpful mentor played by the late Oliver Reed in the first movie. But Macrinus dreams of greater things. He's always plotting, always scheming, and little by little, his true motivations come to the forefront. Again, I'm treading carefully to avoid spoilers, but this is the material that proves to be the most compelling part of "Gladiator II." Forget Lucius — give me more of Macrinus, damn it! Washington never goes over the top here, and there's such fun to be had from his performance; he simply commands every scene he has, slyly smiling with a wicked twinkle in his eye. It's genuinely thrilling to see him up on the screen.