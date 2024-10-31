A Top Historian Isn't Holding Back On Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2

Remember when the world united around the question of how often the average person thinks about the Roman Empire? Well, it's time to hear from the people who've dedicated their entire lives to historical events like that. In a new THR report, University of Chicago professor Shadi Bartsch was asked for her opinions on Ridley Scott, the filmmaker who famously depicted Napoleon Bonaparte firing on Egypt's Great Pyramids with cannons, and whether he perhaps got things right this time around in "Gladiator II." Yeah, that'd be a strong "No," folks. Take the scene featured prominently in the trailers, where the Coliseum is flooded with water in order to make for even more spectacular fights. Those staged naval battles did happen, mind you, but those sharks let loose on all those hapless gladiators? Not so much. As Bartsch hilariously stated:

"Total Hollywood bull***t. I don't think Romans knew what a shark was."

That's not even the most egregious liberty that Scott and writer David Scarpa took, however (nor is it Denzel Washington's awfully inaccurate accent, either). Oh no, that honor goes to a scene featuring Roman characters sitting down for some tea and a morning read of the newspaper in what certainly looks like a café. According to Bartsch, "[Romans] did have daily news – Acta Diuma – but it was carved and placed at certain locations. You had to go to it, you couldn't hold it at a café. Also, they didn't have cafés!" And as long as I'm bursting everyone's bubble, I'm compelled to point out that even the gladiatorial rhinos aren't entirely faithful to real life, either ... at least, not the idea of gladiators riding them into battle. Bummer! What, are you going to tell me that the idea of Russel Crowe's Maximus reuniting with his family in the afterlife wasn't real, either?

"Gladiator II," historical inaccuracies and all, will hit theaters November 22, 2024.