How Denzel Washington Feels About The Gladiator 2 Accent Controversy

With nearly 60 films under his belt, it's easy to assume that Denzel Washington has already done it all. Sure, there are a few genres the actor hasn't totally dipped his toe into — he may never star in a Marvel movie, for example — but the 69-year-old Washington has learned to be choosy about the projects he selects nowadays.

"There are very few films left for me to make that I'm interested in," Washington recently admitted to Empire. Ultimately, the decision boils down to the director at the helm, and that's partially what inspired him to star in the upcoming "Gladiator II."

The film will see him reuniting with Ridley Scott, who directed him in 2007's "American Gangster." And it'll be Washington's first costume drama since "The Tragedy of Macbeth" in 2021. That should honestly be reason enough to get excited about "Gladiator," and most cinephiles understandably are. But when the first trailer dropped for the film, the internet didn't hesitate to do what it does best: nitpick.

"Gladiator II" found itself at the center of some pretty niche controversy. Critics disparaged the trailer's anachronistic needle drop (Jay-Z and Ye's "No Church in the Wild") and Washington's lack of a period-accurate accent. Those surface-level choices shouldn't be enough to damn the film entirely, though. Ridley Scott rarely asks his actors to speak in an accent that isn't theirs, anyway. But Washington had reasons of his own to stick with his own affectation — and his response to the backlash gets to the heart of an odd expectation for period dramas.