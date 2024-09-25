Gladiator 2's Lucius & Maximus Reveal Ruins The First Movie In One Major Way

Remember when "Creed" came out and it was revealed that Apollo Creed had a secret son named Adonis as a result of cheating on his wife, somewhat retconning the "loving husband" belief many had about him? Adonis was raised in foster care and spent time at juvenile hall before being adopted by Apollo's widow, Mary Anne Creed, doing right by the child her husband neglected before his passing. While it makes for a great underdog story for Adonis Creed's trilogy, it certainly paints Creed in the "Rocky" series in a new light. Retconning is nothing new, but it can be incredibly frustrating when it happens, especially when the decision is so egregious it completely diminishes the character's motivation and ethos of previous films.

Unfortunately, unless this is just the result of some clever editing, the trailer for "Gladiator II" certainly seems to imply that the heroic Maximus (Russell Crowe) is the father of the now-adult Lucius (Paul Mescal), the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix's villainous emperor Commodus as seen in the first film. Lucius is not Lucius Verus I, as he had been led to believe, but the son of a legendary and now-dead gladiator.

In "Gladiator," Maximus Decimus Meridius was on a revenge tour following the crucifixion of his wife and son. Every decision he made was in their honor, which makes the reveal of Lucius also being his son ring a little ... odd. Maximus and Lucius' mom Lucilla absolutely did have a past romance, but it's said that they separated many years before the start of "Gladiator" despite still caring for one another. The two went their separate ways and married their respective spouses, with Lucilla even noting that she and her late husband had a son that at the time was "nearly eight years old," which was around the same age as Maximus' son with his wife.

So, if Maximus is Lucius' father according to "Gladiator II," that means Maximus either cheated on his wife with Lucilla or got her pregnant immediately before meeting his future wife.