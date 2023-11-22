Napoleon Director Ridley Scott Explains That Strange Egypt Scene

In July 1798, Napoleon led a campaign into Egypt and Syria as a means to conquer the region and, in the words of unreliable history textbooks, to establish trade and scientific exchange. It was Napoleon's campaign to Egypt and Syria that uncovered the Rosetta Stone, although it came at the cost of about 65,000 lives. Napoleon's campaign has been famously dramatized in a series of paintings, several of which director Ridley Scott recreated for his new biopic "Napoleon." The above scene of Napoleon (Joaquin Phoenix) sitting on horseback in front of the Sphinx is taken from Jean-Léon Gérôme's 1897 portrait, called "Oedipus," painted to celebrate the centennial of the event.

After Scott stages a scene of Napoleon firing cannons at the Pyramids of Giza, he then recreates another notable painting, this time by French artist Maurice Orange who, in the late 19th century, painted "Bonaparte at the Pyramids." In Orange's portrait, the battle is over and Napoleon can be seen standing among several Egyptian locals who have retrieved and opened a sarcophagus. Bonaparte regards the mummy inside, perhaps dimly perceiving the enormity of Egyptian culture for the first time.

Scott stages the exact same moment (likely apocryphal) with Napoleon witnessing the opening of the sarcophagus, but then standing for a moment to really take a close look at the face of the mummy inside. He places his hat comedically on top of the stone casing, and it looks, for a brief moment, like he's leaning in to give the mummy a kiss.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Scott discussed that scene, who the mummy might have been in the filmmaker's estimation, and what the scene was about. To Scott, it was a clash of the ancient and the modern.