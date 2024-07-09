The Gladiator II Trailer's Most Ridiculous Moment Is Historically Accurate

24 years after Russell Crowe delivered entertainment in the Roman Colosseum in Ridley Scott's Best Picture-winner "Gladiator," the director is back with a sequel that will be hitting theaters in November. We finally got a look at the "Gladiator II" trailer today and to say that it looks wild would be an understatement. Scott has upped the action while assembling a stellar ensemble cast led by Paul Mescal ("All of Us Strangers"), Pedro Pascal ("The Mandalorian"), and Denzel Washington ("The Equalizer").

While Scott clearly isn't going for overall historical accuracy here, these films are based loosely on what happened in Ancient Rome during these storied gladiator battles. The trailer features some particularly wild moments, including a rhino being let loose in the arena. But the wildest moment comes early when the arena is flooded to simulate a navy battle, with huge war ships and dozens of men duking it out for the Romans to watch.

The footage makes it clear that Scott made the most of the outrageous budget for "Gladiator II," as this sequence looks like true blockbuster magic. The filmmaker clearly did his research and, even if he cherry-picked what parts of history he wanted to honor and which ones he wanted to change for the sake of a narrative, this is indeed something that the Romans witnessed, or at least some version of it. This wild bit is based in fact despite seeming like a fantastical work of fiction.