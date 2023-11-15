Director Ridley Scott Explains What Led Him To Finally Make Gladiator 2

Sir Ridley Scott, the legendary filmmaker and grumpy grandpa extraordinaire, should probably be pictured in the dictionary next to the term "straight shooter." So when you ask him why he finally decided to make a sequel to "Gladiator" (his Best Picture Oscar-winning historical epic, which grossed almost half a billion dollars at the box office back in 2000), he's not going to default to studio-approved talking points. Instead, he'll cut right to the chase and tell you it all came down to finding a reason to make "Gladiator 2" other than for money.

"Well, economically, it makes sense," Scott told Deadline. (See what I mean?) Like most people, Scott felt the first film was "completely satisfactory, creatively complete, so why muck with it, right?" Of course, money talks in Hollywood, so he kept having conversations about the project for the next 20 years, to the point where it "started to spell itself out as an obvious thing to do, and that's how it evolved." Notably, the sequel nearly went in a wildly different direction with Nick Cave's script (yes, that Nick Cave), reviving Russell Crowe's heroic general turned vengeful gladiator Maximus after his death in the original "Gladiator" and sending him on a quest to kill a Christ-like individual at the command of the gods. Scott, however, was less inclined to venture so far outside the box.