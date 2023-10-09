Ridley Scott Has A Message For Blade Runner Critics: 'Go F*** Yourself'

You can always count on Ridley Scott to speak his mind, with results that vary from amusingly curmudgeonly to cringe-inducing. With his latest directorial effort, "Napoleon," arriving next month, that means the time has come for yet another round of Scott being completely out of f**ks to give while touring the press circuit. It's almost become an annual tradition thanks to his relentless work ethic, as the director has continued to release a new film every 12 to 18 months since turning 80 back in 2017. Yet, even after such a prolific career, there are few of his films that Scott maintains strong feelings about quite like the ones he has for "Blade Runner."

There's nary a film buff who doesn't know "Blade Runner" was a flop upon its release in 1982, only to evolve into one of the most influential sci-fi films ever made over the subsequent decades. The process of adapting Philip K. Dick's novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" into a film was as arduous as it was unusual, as Scott recalled during an interview for the latest issue of Total Film Magazine. Declaring it "a monumental, five-month, day-by-day evolution," the director talked about his experience developing the script with Hampton Fancher (whom he dubbed a "very special writer"):

"He had this peculiar cadence with the rhythm of his style, which I loved. But I brought the world to it because he'd written a play that was set in an apartment, where the hunter has kept his quarry, and fallen in love with her. I said, 'But what's going on in the world outside?' So it evolved from that moment on."

If you harbored any doubts Scott is proud of the film, his other comments will quickly put those out to pasture.