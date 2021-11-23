Ridley Scott Blames Those Stinkin' Millennials For The Last Duel Box Office

Ridley Scott has earned the right to shake his fist at the clouds like Grampa Simpson. After a long directorial career that has yielded such classics as "Alien," "Blade Runner," "Thelma & Louise," and "Gladiator," Scott delivered the one-two punch of "The Last Duel" and "House of Gucci" this year ... only for the first film to be met with indifference from general audiences. "House of Gucci" opens this week, and it has Lady Gaga in it, so maybe her starry presence will be enough to lure moviegoers out to the theater. However, even with the added bonus of a Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reunion, Scott's other Adam Driver movie, "The Last Duel," was a box-office disappointment.

Cinephiles may sing its praises, and it may find an audience over time, but for now, "The Last Duel" remains criminally underseen. Blame the pandemic if you want, but people are still turning out for "event" movies, with "No Time to Die" having recently crossed the mark to become the highest-grossing film of the last two years.

In a new interview on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter), Scott laid the blame for the commercial failure of "The Last Duel" squarely on the feet of millennials, which he calls "millennian." He said: