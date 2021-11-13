Ridley Scott Is Disappointed About The Last Duel's Box Office, But Suggests Time Will Be Kind To It

Scott has had his hits and misses, and sometimes the misses later became hits — as in the case of the aforementioned "Blade Runner," which almost shut down production and was not a success upon its release. It took years to find its foothold as a cult classic and then a classic. As Scott noted, "Blade Runner" is now in the Library of Congress, and even if it weren't, time has still vindicated it as one of the greatest science fiction films of all time.

The period setting of "The Last Duel" also brings to mind "Kingdom of Heaven," Scott's 2005 historical epic, which received mixed reviews in its theatrical cut but later found renewed life as a director's cut on home media. "The Last Duel" is likewise based on real historical events, but it has a very different structure in that it employs the "Rashomon" structure of telling its story by showing different perspectives on the same events.

Damon's character, Jean de Carrouges, challenges Adam Driver's character, Jacques Le Gris, to a duel to the death after Le Gris rapes his wife. Jodie Comer plays Marguerite de Carrouges, who is caught in the middle of their feud in a patriarchal society where she could wind up dead if her husband loses the duel.

If nothing else, "The Last Duel" provides a break from the usual run of IP-driven films that flood the market. Hopefully, it can find more of an audience on home media, and in the meantime, Scott has "House of Gucci" and maybe even "Gladiator 2" coming.

"The Last Duel" hits digital platforms on November 30, 2021, and Blu-ray and DVD on December 14, 2021.