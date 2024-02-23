Gladiator 2's Budget Is Reportedly So Big That It's Guaranteed To Disappoint At The Box Office

One of the most anticipated movies of the year is undoubtedly Ridley Scott's "Gladiator 2." More than 20 years after the filmmaker's Best Picture-winning historical epic first hit theaters, a follow-up is on the way and it's likely to be both a big draw during awards season next year, as well as a big draw at the box office. That said, it is now an underdog of epic proportions as Paramount Pictures has allowed the budget to balloon to such a point where it's almost impossible that this movie will actually make money during its theatrical run. Far more likely? It's going to bomb.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Gladiator 2" has a budget close to $310 million, which would put it amongst the most expensive movies ever made, right up there with last year's "Fast X." It was originally given the green light with a budget of $165 million which was, frankly, a sizable figure for a historical epic of this sort in the first place, even considering that it's a sequel to a much-beloved classic. But coming close to doubling that already high figure puts this into clusterf**k territory. For what it's worth, Paramount sources dispute the figure, saying it was under $250 million. But when you're in a position to argue that a $250 million budget is a good thing, it's a dire situation.

Even if we assume that Paramount is relatively thrifty with the marketing, there's no chance of marketing a movie of that size for less than $100 million. That would bring the total investment to around $400 million, give or take. If we use some rule-of-thumb movie math, that means the sequel would have to earn at least $800 million at the global box office just to have a shot at breaking even, roughly speaking, since theaters keep about half the money from ticket sales. That makes this a steep uphill battle.