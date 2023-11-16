Denzel Washington's Gladiator 2 Character Sounds Like He's Going To Leave An Impression

Ridley Scott will turn 86 on November 30, and the man shows no signs of slowing down. The wildly prolific filmmaker's latest historical epic, "Napoleon," hits theaters on November 22, but he's already gearing up for his next massive undertaking.

I wouldn't say moviegoers were clamoring for "Gladiator 2" (except maybe for the period when musician Nick Cave was writing his evidently bonkers screenplay), but once Scott began casting the sequel to the 2000 Best Picture winner, many of us were suddenly all the way in. How's this for a powerhouse ensemble: Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Matt Lucas, Djimon Hounsou, Connie Nielsen, and Derek Jacobi (the last three reprising their roles from the first movie).

And, oh yeah, Denzel Washington.

This will mark the two-time Academy Award-winning actor's second collaboration with Scott after "American Gangster," and his mere involvement is enough to make this one of 2024's most anticipated films. But now that Scott has spilled the beans on his character's function in the film, I can't help but wonder if Oscar number three is in the offing.