Gladiator II's New Emperors Have A Messy Real Life History

The first trailer for "Gladiator II" features heart-racing action and even more heart-racing shots of Paul Mescal's arms. Threatening to upstage both of those things, however, are Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger as a pair of flamboyant, makeup-wearing, gold-bedecked young emperors. With their outlandish appearance and demented glee at the violence of the arena, they promise to be the kind of scenery-chewing villains who can elevate a movie from good to great.

Like Joaquin Phoenix's Commodus in the original film, these brats are (loosely) grounded in real-life Roman history. Hechinger and Quinn are playing, respectively, Caracalla and Geta, the sons of Rome's first African emperor, Septimius Severus. Even among the long list of sadists, perverts, and megalomaniacs that ruled over Rome, Caracalla and Geta stand out for having some particularly messy family conflicts, and Scott's decision to cast non-African actors as members of Rome's only African dynasty is also quite messy. Fortunately, we love mess here at Slash Film Dot Com. So, let's dive right in.

Spoilers for the history of the Roman Empire and probably also the plot of "Gladiator II" follow.