Gladiator II Character Guide: Who Plays Who In Ridley Scott's Epic Sequel

Quick, find the nearest field of wheat and run your hands through it as cinematically as possible! This morning, Paramount Pictures saw fit to drop the first official trailer for director Ridley Scott's epic sequel "Gladiator II" and, yes, we are very entertained. Set decades after the events of the 2001 original, the follow-up film is set to pick up roughly where Russell Crowe's Roman general-turned-freedom-fighter Maximus Decimus Meridius left off, who (uh, spoiler alert) valiantly gave his life in the arena to end the reign of terror enacted by Joaquin Phoenix's unhinged Emperor Commodus. We'll now be looking through the perspective of up-and-coming star Paul Mescal as Lucius, who appears to be gearing up for a violent arc similar to the one the legendary Maximus navigated all those years ago. But trailers can be misleading, as we all know, and something tells us that there's much more than meets the eye here. The safe bet is to assume that Scott and screenwriter David Scarpa still have plenty hidden up their sleeves.

The thrilling footage packs in quite a lot of action into its lengthy three-minute runtime, focusing on everything from Lucius taking on gladiatorial rhinos armored for war to a thoroughly energetic Denzel Washington boasting some incredibly sleazy-looking vibes (complimentary) to Pedro Pascal kicking some butt and looking fabulous as he does so. The vast amount of characters we meet before quickly moving on to the next, however, deserves a much closer look. Those who haven't popped in the original "Gladiator" recently or closely followed the production of the sequel may be wondering who's back, who plays who, and what we can expect this time around.

So grab a handful of Colosseum sand and strap on your sword, because this "Gladiator II" character guide is the one for you.