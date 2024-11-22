The Decision To Split Wicked Into Two Movies Is Good, Actually

Years ago, Elric Kane, film director and co-host of the Colors of the Dark podcast, was on a podcast talking about his at-the-time film students' feelings about movie lengths when one of his students said something that I've been thinking about for the better part of a decade: "The first 90 minutes are free, but you gotta earn every minute after that." The idea is that the average moviegoer has the attention span and dedication for an hour-and-a-half-long movie, but if you stretch beyond those 90 minutes, you have to make them count.

For the most part ... I tend to agree with that sentiment. I love a long movie (shout out to "RRR"), but there's nothing worse than a bloated movie that feels like it's overstaying its welcome. "Dune Part Two" director Denis Villeneuve fired back at people who critiqued his sci-fi epic's two-hour and 46-minute runtime, but "Dune Part Two" is critically acclaimed and made over $714 million at the box office. It's not like he needed to do much defending. However, Martin Scorsese's masterful "Killers of the Flower Moon" stretched nearly three and a half hours, and absolutely did need defending after a disappointing run at the box office (though it fortunately recouped its box office losses when it hit video on demand).

And then there's a movie like "Wicked" which, despite being based on a stage musical that runs two hours and 45 minutes long, including a 15-minute intermission, is being split into two films with each film expected to be somewhere in the same ballpark. "Wicked Part One," which covers Act I of the stage show, runs two hours and 41 minutes. "Part Two" will likely be shorter, but even if the movie comes in at, say, two hours, we're talking about roughly five hours of movie. Having seen "Wicked Part One" and being a big enough fan of the Broadway show to know what lies ahead, I'll be brave enough to say it — splitting "Wicked" into two movies was the right call.