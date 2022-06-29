Wicked Songwriter Explains Why The Movie Needed To Be Split Into Two Parts

Stage musicals are tricky beasts when it comes to film adaptations. Many of them have very little spoken dialogue, which can lead to pacing issues when trying to re-imagine them as a three-act movie. What's more, Broadway musicals are split into two acts, the first of which typically climaxes in a show-stopping musical number followed by an intermission. Back in the 1950s and '60s, movie musicals like "West Side Story," "My Fair Lady," and "The Sound of Music" would come with a built-in intermission, allowing them to mirror the structure of their Broadway counterparts. Sadly, that's no longer common practice in U.S. films, save for one-off Quentin Tarantino projects like "The Hateful Eight" (itself not a musical, but hey, no movie is perfect).

In recent cases, Broadway musicals have often been rearranged for the big screen, with their Act I climaxes being reshuffled to the end of their film adaptations like in Joel Schumacher's "The Phantom of the Opera." Other times, their original structure is left more or less intact, which can have a dampening impact on what would've otherwise been a terrific finale to the first half of the movie (I'm looking at you, Chris Columbus' "Rent"). When it comes to "Wicked," however, songwriter Stephen Schwartz claims the film version had to be split into two parts for one simple reason: There's just no topping the musical's first act closing number, "Defying Gravity."